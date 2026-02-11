ADB supports Uzbekistan’s tax system reforms

Those attending focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Tax Committee and the Asian Development Bank, including the tax administration modernization, digitalization, increased transparency in the tax system, and improved tax control mechanisms.

The parties exchanged views on several initiatives to support the reforms being carried out by the Tax Committee. In particular, they set priority areas of technical assistance w within the tax administration reform strategy through 2030, co-developed with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to deepen cooperation, adopt advanced international practices, and continue joint projects to improve the efficiency of tax administration.