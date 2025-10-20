EBRD supports Uzbekistan’s agribusiness transformation

The financing will contribute to Global Export’s five-year development strategy and will be used to construct a new production facility in the capital city of Tashkent, acquire a new processing line for organic and sprouting beans, and replenish working capital. This investment will enable the company to expand its processing capacity and enter new markets for export sales of mung beans.

Global Export currently exports legumes, nuts and dried fruits to more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe and North America, and plays a vital role in stimulating agribusiness production in Central Asia by working directly with 200 farms across Uzbekistan and neighbouring countries.

The project will benefit from concessional financing provided by the EBRD's Agrifood Nexus programme, which is financed by the government of Germany through its International Climate Initiative at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN).This additional support underscores the environmental and sustainable agriculture benefits of the project. Technical assistance to the project was provided by the Japan-Europe Cooperation Fund.

The EBRD has invested almost €5.8 billion in Uzbekistan to date across 188 projects, with the majority of funds supporting private entrepreneurship and contributing to the country’s economic development.

Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD is set to support the development of Uzbekistan’s power supply system.