EBRD to support the development of Uzbekistan’s power supply system

The parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation in this sector and the implementation of joint projects.

The guests highly praised the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan’s energy sector and emphasized their interest in collaborating on projects aimed at enhancing the power supply system.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation and consider promising projects.

Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD and the IBRD are set to finance construction of the Beineu-Saksaulskiy highway.