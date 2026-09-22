EBRD supports Kazakhstan’s tech company Abris to accelerate digital transformation

Under the agreement, the EBRD will provide a loan of up to $11 million to fulfill the company’s working capital requirements. This funding facility will drive Abris’ expansion across its core territories and targeted Eastern European markets, while simultaneously accelerating its overarching digital transformation.

Founded in 1995, Abris Distribution operates in 10 countries and represents 60 global technology vendors such as Cisco, HP, IBM and Lenovo. Across Central Asia and the Caucasus, the group combines access to international technology with local market knowledge, technical expertise and channel development. The loan will enable Abris to increase its investment in technology equipment and improve vendor financing arrangements.

The EBRD’s financing reflects growing momentum among companies in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and beyond, keen to accelerate investment in technology to modernise operations and improve efficiency. It also underscores the increasing importance of cybersecurity, data governance and regulatory compliance to businesses in the region. These are the areas where Abris is well positioned to support its partners.

The EBRD has invested almost US$ 13.5 billion (€11.7 billion) in Kazakhstan to date through 359 projects, making the country the largest and longest‑running recipient of EBRD investment in Central Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the EBRD had discussed new renewable energy projects.