EBRD supports greener public transport in Kyrgyz Republic

This is the second phase of the Bank’s bus acquisition project in Bishkek, which will see a total of 219 CNG buses being purchased thanks to a €33 million EBRD financing package.

These modern 12‑metre long, low‑entry buses will offer safer and more reliable mobility for thousands of passengers, including people with disabilities and families with children. With wide interiors, three double‑wing doors and a capacity of up to 90 passengers, the new fleet will enable faster boarding, reduced waiting times and smoother journeys.

Passengers will benefit from modern information and safety systems, including LED displays, audio announcements, Wi‑Fi, USB charging ports and enhanced video surveillance. Each bus will also be equipped with wheelchair spaces, securing straps, handrails and a manual ramp, ensuring inclusive access for all users.

This project is closely linked to the development of an action plan for Bishkek under the EBRD’s Green Cities initiative, supported by €950,000 of grant funding from Japan. The action plan will help the city to revitalise its green agenda and strengthen the institutional capacity of its municipal public transport company.

The EBRD has been active in the Kyrgyz Republic since 1992, investing over US$ 1.3 billion across 281 projects, with a strong focus on sustainable infrastructure and private-sector development.

EBRD also invests in development of electric public transport in Tajikistan.