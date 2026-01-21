EBRD invests in development of electric public transport in Tajikistan

The package consists of a €6.4 million sovereign loan from the EBRD and a €3.6 million investment grant from the Bank. These funds will enable the municipal enterprise Bokhtarnakliyotkhimatrason to purchase 50 modern electric buses adapted for people with disabilities and establish the necessary charging infrastructure. The project is also supported by technical cooperation funds over €600,000.

The project is supporting Tajikistan’s electric transport development programme for the period 2023-28 and a nationwide green economy strategy covering the period 2023-37. It will enable the city of Bokhtar to purchase modern, environmentally friendly vehicles that will serve residents of the city and surrounding areas. The introduction of electric buses will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve air quality in the city.

The project will also create new jobs and involve the introduction of a training programme for staff operating electric buses.

The EBRD and the city of Bokhtar have been working together to implement transport projects since 2018, with previous project involving the building of a bus depot and the acquisition of 41 low-floor buses.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion in Tajikistan through 190 projects.

