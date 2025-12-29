EBRD supports green lending in Uzbekistan

An EBRD loan of up to US$30 million (€25.7 million) under GEFF II Uzbekistan will allow Hamkorbank to expand its energy-efficiency lending to companies and households across the country, who can use the funds to modernise production, increase their energy efficiency and improve their climate resilience. The loan will be supported by concessional co-financing provided by the government of Canada under the High-Impact Partnership on Climate Action (HIPCA).

HIPCA donors include: Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the TaiwanICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund), the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The EBRD has invested over US$6.6 billion in Uzbekistan to date through 196 projects, with the majority of those funds supporting private entrepreneurship, contributing to the country’s economic development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a loan agreement had been signed for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.