EBRD supports construction of food supplement plant in Kazakhstan

The new facility will be Orzax Türkiye’s first international production base, forming a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy. Once operational, the plant will meet customer demand across Asia and eastern Europe, establishing Kazakhstan as a regional manufacturing hub for high-quality food supplements.

By expanding local production of safe, certified supplements, the project will help to improve access to affordable nutritional products, supporting healthier diets and reducing the burden on public health systems in Kazakhstan, Central Asia as a whole and beyond.

Kazakhstan is currently heavily reliant on imports for many processed foods and nutritional supplements – a gap that limits innovation, restricts workforce development and prevents the country from fully exploiting the value of its agricultural resources. This project represents a significant milestone in addressing that dependence.

Beyond the increase in production capacity, the facility will also serve as a platform for knowledge transfer and skills development, bringing international expertise to the local workforce and creating new employment opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

The EBRD has invested more than €10.2 billion in Kazakhstan across 342 projects, with most of the funds supporting private entrepreneurship.

