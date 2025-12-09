Tajikistan, EBRD sign €43M agreements for energy loss reduction
The Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed loan and grant agreements to implement the “Energy Loss Reduction” project, aimed at modernizing electricity metering infrastructure and installing power meters across distribution networks in the Khatlon and Sughd regions, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The agreements total 43 million euro, including 28 million euro in loan financing from the EBRD and 15 million euro in grant funds provided by the EU’s Asia-Pacific Investment Fund.
The documents were signed by Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Faiziddin Kahhorzoda and EBRD Permanent Representative in Tajikistan Holger Wifel.
The project is expected to improve efficiency in Tajikistan’s power sector by reducing losses, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring more reliable electricity supply to households and businesses.
Noteworthy, EBRD boosts mortgage market development in Uzbekistan.