Tajikistan, EBRD sign €43M agreements for energy loss reduction

The agreements total 43 million euro, including 28 million euro in loan financing from the EBRD and 15 million euro in grant funds provided by the EU’s Asia-Pacific Investment Fund.

The documents were signed by Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Faiziddin Kahhorzoda and EBRD Permanent Representative in Tajikistan Holger Wifel.

The project is expected to improve efficiency in Tajikistan’s power sector by reducing losses, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring more reliable electricity supply to households and businesses.

