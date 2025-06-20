EBRD President to visit Kazakhstan

During her two-day visit, the EBRD President will meet Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, and other senior civil servants. She is also expected to participate at signings of loan agreements for several sustainable infrastructure projects.

Odile Renaud-Basso will also co-chair the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council and address the Global Business Women Council.

The EBRD has invested more than €11 billion in Kazakhstan to date through 340 projects, making the country the largest and longest-running recipient of EBRD investment in Central Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD Board of Directors will visit Kazakhstan.