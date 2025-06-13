EBRD Board of Directors to visit Kazakhstan

During their five-day stay, the Directors will meet senior officials to discuss reforms and priorities for the national economy. They will also have a chance to see selected projects supported by the Bank and hold meetings with representatives of international financial institutions, the diplomatic community and civil society.

Representatives from the EBRD Board of Directors visiting Kazakhstan will include:

Elisabeth Vitzthum, Director for Austria, Israel, Cyprus, Malta, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

René van Hell, Director for Netherlands, China, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Armenia

Michael Offer, Director for Germany

Dimitris Metaxas-Trikardos, Director for Portugal, Greece, San Marino, India

Liliana de Sá Kirchknopf, Director for Switzerland, Ukraine, Liechtenstein, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan

Piotr Szpunar, Director for Poland, Bulgaria, Albania

Mikko Autti, Alternate Director for Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lebanon

Anders Garly Andersen, Alternate Director for Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Kosovo

Rok Ponikvar, Alternate Director for Belgium, Slovenia, Luxembourg

Clement Seitz, Alternate Director for France

In 2025 the EBRD marks 33 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. The EBRD has invested more than €11 billion across 339 projects in Kazakhstan, with most of the funds supporting private entrepreneurship. This is the Bank’s largest continuous banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD is contributing to greater efficiency of Uzbekistan’s irrigation system by providing a sovereign loan of up to US$ 250 million (€240 million) to the Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan for upgrades to 110 pumping stations across the country.