Kazakhstan and World Bank deliver over 50 key projects worth $8bn

Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan's new economic strategy, noting that over 200 new production facilities will launch this year to boost economic growth, create jobs, and expand high-value manufacturing. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing a stable investment environment.

Bassani congratulated Kazakhstan on its constitutional reforms and praised its strong economic growth, rising living standards, and progress toward becoming a high-income country. The meeting also covered the 2026–2031 Country Partnership Framework and efforts to build a more diversified, competitive, and private sector-led economy.

The World Bank emphasized its long-term partnership with Kazakhstan, which has delivered more than 50 projects worth over 8 billion US dollars across transport, education, digitalization, environmental protection, and green technologies. Bassani also praised Kazakhstan's role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and its progress in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Separate meetings with Shell and Chevron focused on the Karachaganak, North Caspian, and Tengiz projects, future oil and gas exploration, increasing local content, and developing Kazakhstan's skilled workforce.

Following the meeting, all sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment and strengthening long-term cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the World Bank invites Kazakhstan to join its Digital Compact global strategy.