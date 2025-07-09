EBRD helps Kyrgyz city of Osh upgrade its public transport

Home to more than 450,000 people and known as the country’s southern capital, Osh will receive a sovereign EBRD loan of up to €14.7 million for the benefit of the Osh City Municipal Autotransport Company.

The EBRD’s loan will finance the acquisition of electric vehicles and support a strategic shift from traditional carbon-intensive public transport patterns to eco-friendly, sustainable mobility principles. This project will be cofinanced by an investment grant of up to €8.3 million from the EBRD.

The city is launching a Green City Action Plan, to be developed in close cooperation with the EBRD. It will help to improve the city’s sustainability and climate resilience and raise living standards.

The EBRD has been active in the Kyrgyz Republic since 1992, investing almost €1.1 billion in the country through 269 projects, mostly in sustainable infrastructure and the private sector.

