EBRD finances municipal upgrades in Tajikistan

A sovereign loan of up to €2.4 million and an EBRD grant of up to €2.4 million will help to modernise the water supply in the city of Yavan in the country’s Khatlon region. The funds will be used to improve the quality, accessibility and reliability of water-supply services and to boost the performance of the municipal utility. They will also help to construct new water mains and reservoirs, upgrade the existing water supply network and implement a modern billing system.

A sovereign-guaranteed loan of up to US$ 3 million (€2.56 million) and an EBRD grant of up to US$3 million (€2.56 million) will facilitate the implementation of the district heating upgrade project in Dushanbe. The new funds will complement an original loan signed in 2021, which was the first project under the EBRD Green Cities programme designed to reduce the environmental impact of the municipal utility.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion in Tajikistan through 185 projects. Together with donors, the EBRD has allocated over €133 million in loans and grants to date for 14 water-supply and water-treatment projects in 23 cities across the country.

