EBRD commits fresh funds for irrigation system upgrades in Uzbekistan

Used by the irrigation system in 10 regions, the modernised and energy-efficient pumps will help reduce electricity consumption by around 251,000 MWh and cut CO2 equivalent emissions by more than 117,000 tonnes a year. The Bank’s financing will also be used to refurbish the associated infrastructure and equip it with roof solar panels.

As part of its strategic commitment, the EBRD continues to invest in this important sector for Uzbekistan, which depends on irrigated agriculture and is known for relatively low levels of rainfall throughout the year.

The project is contributing to the country’s national irrigation modernisation programme, which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 25 per cent across the system with investments in modern pumps. The programme will also introduce water-saving measures and technologies to almost half of all irrigated areas in the country.

The Bank has invested close to €5.6 billion in Uzbekistan across 181 projects, with most of the funds supporting private entrepreneurship. The country has been the leading recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for the past five years.

