EBRD and Kazakhstan extend strategic partnership with new five-year agreement

It will support SMEs, private-sector growth, and attracting foreign investment.

The parties are expected to focus on advancing low-carbon development aligned with the Paris Agreement, including clean technologies and nature-based solutions, investment in electricity, water supply, wastewater treatment, and stronger PPP frameworks, promoting AI, cybersecurity, and innovation through venture capital and high-tech startups.

The agreement is also called to reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a logistics and trade hub in Central Asia, expand sustainable and green bonds, improve local currency markets, and advance the Astana International Finance Centre as a green finance hub, support reforms to increase private-sector participation and promote gender, youth, and regional inclusion.

Kazakhstan will provide up to €6 million in grant funding, matched by the EBRD, to support reforms and partnership objectives.

To note, the EBRD has already invested nearly US$ 12.8 billion (€11 billion) in Kazakhstan through 354 projects, making the country its largest and longest-standing investment destination in Central Asia.

As reports noted, Kazakhstan and EBRD reviewed cooperation on water infrastructure.