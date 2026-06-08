EBRD and Kazakhstan extend strategic partnership with new five-year agreement
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Government of Kazakhstan have signed a new Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement (EPFA) at the Bank’s 35th Annual Meeting in Riga, strengthening cooperation until 2030, Qazinform News Agency cites the Bank’s press service.
It will support SMEs, private-sector growth, and attracting foreign investment.
The parties are expected to focus on advancing low-carbon development aligned with the Paris Agreement, including clean technologies and nature-based solutions, investment in electricity, water supply, wastewater treatment, and stronger PPP frameworks, promoting AI, cybersecurity, and innovation through venture capital and high-tech startups.
The agreement is also called to reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a logistics and trade hub in Central Asia, expand sustainable and green bonds, improve local currency markets, and advance the Astana International Finance Centre as a green finance hub, support reforms to increase private-sector participation and promote gender, youth, and regional inclusion.
Kazakhstan will provide up to €6 million in grant funding, matched by the EBRD, to support reforms and partnership objectives.
To note, the EBRD has already invested nearly US$ 12.8 billion (€11 billion) in Kazakhstan through 354 projects, making the country its largest and longest-standing investment destination in Central Asia.
As reports noted, Kazakhstan and EBRD reviewed cooperation on water infrastructure.