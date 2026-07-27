Ebola outbreak in DR Congo surges

The figures mark a sharp rise of about 1,000 cases in just 10 days as medics struggle to contain the country’s 17th outbreak.

Declared on May 15, the outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which no approved vaccine or treatment exists. The World Health Organization said nearly 90 percent of cases are concentrated in Ituri province, bordering South Sudan and Uganda, though the virus has now spread to five provinces.

Aid delivery remains difficult. “In many cases the humanitarian community wants to help, but the real challenge is getting there,” said Hedley Tah of the UN Humanitarian Air Service, which is transporting medics and lab samples to affected areas. Authorities noted that improved detection and testing have helped identify more infections.

The outbreak could last several more months, with strikes by healthcare workers over unpaid wages disrupting hospital response efforts.

Ebola, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes hemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 15,000 people across Africa over the past 50 years.

Scientists are racing to develop vaccines and treatments for the Bundibugyo strain. Oxford University said Friday that the first volunteer group had received an experimental vaccine, while several other candidates are being fast‑tracked for trials and two potential treatments are under development.

Earlier, it was reported, that the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had risen to 2,973, with 1,309 deaths, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Ministry of Communication and Media.