Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rise to 2,973, including 1,309 deaths

On 17 May 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

On June 5, the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a preparedness and response plan for the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak, a strain of the Ebola virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated the plan's funding needs at approximately $518 million.

Earlier, the WHO warned that DR Congo Ebola outbreak was outpacing response.