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    Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rise to 2,973, including 1,309 deaths

    08:25, 26 July 2026

    The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 2,973, with 1,309 deaths, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Ministry of Communication and Media, WAM reports.

    Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rise to 2,973, including 1,309 deaths
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    On 17 May 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

    On June 5, the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a preparedness and response plan for the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak, a strain of the Ebola virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated the plan's funding needs at approximately $518 million.

    Earlier, the WHO warned that DR Congo Ebola outbreak was outpacing response.

    World News Ebola DR Congo WHO
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