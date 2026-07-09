Ebola deaths in DR Congo reach 600

A total of 750 patients are currently in isolation or hospitalization, with an overall bed occupancy rate of 94 percent, health authorities said in an update released late Wednesday.

Caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the outbreak, declared on May 15, is the country's 17th Ebola outbreak. It has affected 37 health zones in three provinces, namely Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

Response to the outbreak continues to face multiple constraints, including community resistance to post-mortem sampling, insufficient treatment capacity, gaps in contact tracing, limited supplies, insecurity and restricted access in areas affected by armed groups.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the World Health Organization had added the first molecular diagnostic test for the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) to its Emergency Use Listing (EUL), while launching a clinical trial to evaluate the first potential treatments for the disease.