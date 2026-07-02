Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 1,406, deaths reach 438

As of July 1, 2026, there were 1,406 confirmed cases, and deaths hit 438. 192 patients recovered, while 609 are under treatment.

The outbreak remains focused in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

Authorities strengthened outbreak response by deploying vehicles and ambulances, supplying medicines and personal protective equipment, intensifying communication and community mobilization and strengthening surveillance and medical care operations.

Health authorities and international partners have repeatedly warned that insecurity, population movement, pressure on health facilities and incomplete contact tracing continue to complicate the response.

Earlier, it was reported that France had identified and isolated five people who may have been exposed to Ebola after sharing a flight with a doctor who tested positive for the virus.

The man was placed in isolation at hospital as soon as his flight landed. He will remain there for 21 days, the duration of the incubation period.