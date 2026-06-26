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    Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 1,155, death toll hits 304

    07:54, 26 June 2026

    The ⁠number of ⁠confirmed Ebola cases ​in the Democratic Republic ‌of Congo has ‌increased ⁠to ⁠1,155, including 304 deaths, government data ​showed on Thursday, WAM reported.

    Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 1,155, death toll hits 304
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The number represented the ​total of confirmed cases ⁠as of ⁠Wednesday, according ⁠to ​a situation report that documented ​new cases in ⁠the previous 24 hours.

    Earlier, it was reported that France had identified and isolated five people who may have been exposed to Ebola after sharing a flight with a doctor who tested positive for the virus. 

    The man was placed in isolation at hospital as soon as his flight landed. He will remain there for 21 days, the duration of the incubation period.

    DR Congo Ebola World News Healthcare Africa
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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