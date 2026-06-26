Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 1,155, death toll hits 304

The number represented the ​total of confirmed cases ⁠as of ⁠Wednesday, according ⁠to ​a situation report that documented ​new cases in ⁠the previous 24 hours.

Earlier, it was reported that France had identified and isolated five people who may have been exposed to Ebola after sharing a flight with a doctor who tested positive for the virus.

The man was placed in isolation at hospital as soon as his flight landed. He will remain there for 21 days, the duration of the incubation period.