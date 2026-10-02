Eastern Japan sees record September rain and lowest sunshine levels

Precipitation rose more than twofold and the number of hours with sunshine nearly halved compared to average, mainly due to the influence of typhoons and a stagnant autumn rain front, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency's report on the month.

The weather conditions wreaked havoc on people's lives and the country's economy, causing landslides and flooding in a wide area. The weather agency, however, predicts a far sunnier outlook in October for most of the country.

As of Wednesday, Central Tokyo registered a record 35 consecutive days of rain since Aug. 27.

Among the notable typhoons, Dujuan inflicted a great deal of damage to Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures in the capital region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 10,000 households in Chiba Prefecture remained without electricity after Typhoon Dujuan brought record rainfall to eastern Japan earlier this week.