Eastern European and Central Asia Caucus kicks off at WUF13 in Baku

​The regional group for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is convened by UN-Habitat through its Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (RoEECA) in cooperation with regional and international partners.

​WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan. It brings together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, the academic community, as well as international organizations from various countries.

To note, Kazakhstan presented its national pavilion at the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, highlighting modern approaches to building sustainable, eco-friendly, and comfortable cities.