East Kazakhstan’s valve plant to manufacture equipment for CPC

In the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, the document was signed by Director General of JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant Alexander Budris and CPC Director General Nikolay Gorban.

The cooperation is aimed at developing local production of shut-off valves, pump units, and electric motors, as well as expanding the use of domestic equipment at trunk oil pipeline facilities, as well as building stable cooperation between Kazakhstan’s largest manufacturer of pipeline valves and one of the key operators of oil transport infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, JSC CPC-K is expected to be provided with high-technological materials, home-produced spare parts and equipment. In addition, the sides agreed to carry out technical maintenance, modernization and testing of equipment, as well as jointly develop and implement innovative technological solutions.

We also reported that Kazakhstan decided to revise the export routes of oil from the Kashagan field following drone attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.