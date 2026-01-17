EN
    Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17

    02:30, 17 January 2026

    On January 17, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation (rain and snow) as atmospheric fronts move across the country. Southern, southeastern, and southwestern parts will see heavy precipitation, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    An anticyclone will maintain frosty weather with no precipitation in the country’s north, east, and central regions. The met service warns residents about strong winds, icy road  conditions, and fog across the country.

    Extreme cold forecast:

    • Pavlodar region (north, east) and Abai region (north): nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to - 40°C.

    • Karaganda region (northeast): -35 to -38°C at night.

    • Almaty region (north, mountainous areas) and Zhetysu region (central, mountainous areas): -25 to -27°C at night

    • East Kazakhstan region (north, east): severe frosts up to - 45°C overnight

