EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    East Kazakhstan to resume train service to Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara

    11:13, 10 July 2025

    East Kazakhstan governor Nurymbet Saktaganov met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Kazinform News Agency cites the governor’s press service.

    East Kazakhstan resumes train service to Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara
    Photot credit: UzA

    The talks focused on the prospects for further cooperation between East Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, particularly in the agro-industrial complex and tourism.

    As stated there, this year Ust Kamenogorsk will resume train service to Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara. To note, direct flights were launched from Ust Kamenogorsk to Uzbekistan.

    The sides debated opportunities for delivering nuclear fuel for the future NPP in Uzbekistan and exchanging practices in industrial waste treatment and burial.

    The governor said development of joint projects will elevate cooperation between East Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to a new, strategically important level.

    As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation in geology.

    Central Asia East Kazakhstan region Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Tourism Travel Civil aviation Industry Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All