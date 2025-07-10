East Kazakhstan to resume train service to Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara

The talks focused on the prospects for further cooperation between East Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, particularly in the agro-industrial complex and tourism.

As stated there, this year Ust Kamenogorsk will resume train service to Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara. To note, direct flights were launched from Ust Kamenogorsk to Uzbekistan.

The sides debated opportunities for delivering nuclear fuel for the future NPP in Uzbekistan and exchanging practices in industrial waste treatment and burial.

The governor said development of joint projects will elevate cooperation between East Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to a new, strategically important level.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation in geology.