    Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty

    08:15, 29 May 2025

    There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake occurred at 2:14 am Astana time on May 29.

    The quake hit 478 km northeast of Almaty city.

    Earlier it was reported that an earthquake measuring 2 points had been recorded in Kapal-Arassan village of Zhetysu region. 

    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
