Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty
08:15, 29 May 2025
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake occurred at 2:14 am Astana time on May 29.
The quake hit 478 km northeast of Almaty city.
Earlier it was reported that an earthquake measuring 2 points had been recorded in Kapal-Arassan village of Zhetysu region.