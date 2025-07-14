Earthquake shakes Uzbekistan, southwest of Almaty

According to Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, the earthquake occurred on the territory of Uzbekistan, 1,184 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan, at 3:55 pm Astana time on July 14, 2025.

The epicenter was located at 40.462 degrees north latitude and longitude 63.177 degrees east longitude.

Earlier today, Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) recorded an earthquake in Kyrgyzstan.