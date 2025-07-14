EN
    Earthquake shakes Uzbekistan, southwest of Almaty

    19:12, 14 July 2025

    Kazakhstani seismologists have registered an earthquake centered in Uzbekistan this afternoon, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    According to Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, the earthquake occurred on the territory of Uzbekistan, 1,184 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan, at 3:55 pm Astana time on July 14, 2025. 

    The epicenter was located at 40.462 degrees north latitude and longitude 63.177 degrees east longitude.

    Earlier today, Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) recorded an earthquake in Kyrgyzstan. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Nature Uzbekistan Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
