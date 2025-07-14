EN
    Kazakhstani seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

    15:41, 14 July 2025

    Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) recorded an earthquake at 12:58 pm Astana time on July 14, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The earthquake centered on the Kyrgyz territory, 237 km southwest of the Kazakh city of Almaty.

    The epicenter was monitored at 41.235 degrees north latitude and 75.842 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 20 kilometers, said a report issued by the KNDC.

    As reported previously, quakes persist in Japan's southwest islands, delay evacuees' return. 

