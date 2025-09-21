EN
    Earthquake registered near Almaty, no tremors felt

    18:05, 21 September 2025

    Accroding to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an earthquake was registered 9 kilometers southwest of Almaty on Sunday at 4:25:19 p.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake registered near Almaty, no tremors felt
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency/Wikipedia

    “The epicenter was located in Kazakhstan, 9 km southwest of Almaty. The earthquake had an energy class of 7.2 and a magnitude of 3.8. Its estimated intensity was below the perceptible level, and no tremors were felt in Almaty,” the department for emergency situations of Almaty stated.

    Earlier today, at around 4:26 p.m., Almaty residents received an emergency alert on their phones about the earthquake.

    To note, Almaty city was scheduled to launch a new emergency text alert system by the end of May 2024.

    As reported earlier, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the waters off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

     

