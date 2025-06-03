Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits off coast of Türkiye

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea, 10.43 km from the Marmaris district of Mugla province. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 67.91 km.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said 34 people were injured after jumping from heights in panic following the earthquake.

He added that as a result of the incident, cracks appeared in two buildings in Marmaris.

As reported previously, an earthquake struck the northeast of Almaty on May 29.