Earthquake hits Uzbekistan

The epicenter was recorded at 40.550 degrees north latitude and 72.260 degrees east longitude.

The epicenter was located in the Marhamat district of Andijan region, 268 km southeast of Tashkent.

Photo credit: Uza.uz

Tremors were felt in several regions, including the Andijan region with a magnitude of 3 at a distance of 29 km from the epicenter, the Fergana region with a magnitude of 2–3 at 45 km, and the Namangan region with a magnitude of 2 at 72 km.

Earlier, it was reported a 5.9M earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan, sending tremors across south Kazakhstan.