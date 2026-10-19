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    Earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka region

    07:46, 19 October 2026

    An earthquake with an intensity of up to two points was recorded in Russia’s Kamchatka region. No tsunami threat was declared, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing TASS.

    Earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka region
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The regional department of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the earthquake.

    According to the ministry, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey officially reported one seismic event that was felt in populated areas at an intensity of up to two points.

    “No tsunami threat was declared,” the ministry said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported 746 aftershocks had been recorded in Panama after the 7.5 earthquake. 

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Russia Incidents
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