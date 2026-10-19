Earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka region

The regional department of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the earthquake.

According to the ministry, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey officially reported one seismic event that was felt in populated areas at an intensity of up to two points.

“No tsunami threat was declared,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 746 aftershocks had been recorded in Panama after the 7.5 earthquake.