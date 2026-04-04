Earthquake hits near Tekeli in Zhetysu region

According to operational data from the National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research at the National Nuclear Center, the tremor occurred on April 4, 2026, at 12:40 p.m. Astana time (07:40 GMT).

Epicenter coordinates: 44.78° N latitude, 79.66° E longitude

Magnitude: mb = 3.7

Energy class: K = 8.6

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad.