Earthquake hits near Tekeli in Zhetysu region
19:17, 4 April 2026
An earthquake was registered 50 kilometers southeast of Tekeli in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data from the National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research at the National Nuclear Center, the tremor occurred on April 4, 2026, at 12:40 p.m. Astana time (07:40 GMT).
Epicenter coordinates: 44.78° N latitude, 79.66° E longitude
Magnitude: mb = 3.7
Energy class: K = 8.6
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad.