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    Earthquake hits near Tekeli in Zhetysu region

    19:17, 4 April 2026

    An earthquake was registered 50 kilometers southeast of Tekeli in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake hits near Tekeli in Zhetysu region
    Photo credit: https://kndc.kz/

    According to operational data from the National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research at the National Nuclear Center, the tremor occurred on April 4, 2026, at 12:40 p.m. Astana time (07:40 GMT).

    Epicenter coordinates: 44.78° N latitude, 79.66° E longitude

    Magnitude: mb = 3.7

    Energy class: K = 8.6

    Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad.

    Earthquake Incidents Natural disasters Zhetysu region Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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