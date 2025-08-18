Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

The quake occurred at 01:08 am, with the epicenter located 19 kilometers southeast of Kandzhyga village, 19 kilometers north of Ara-Bel village, 45 kilometers northeast of Kok-Yangak town, and 66 kilometers northeast of Jalal-Abad.

The intensity of tremors in Kandzhyga village reached 2 points, and in Ara-Bel village – 2.5 points.

