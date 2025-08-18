Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
09:46, 18 August 2025
An earthquake was registered in the territory of Kyrgyzstan last night, 24.kg reported citing the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz Academy of Sciences.
The quake occurred at 01:08 am, with the epicenter located 19 kilometers southeast of Kandzhyga village, 19 kilometers north of Ara-Bel village, 45 kilometers northeast of Kok-Yangak town, and 66 kilometers northeast of Jalal-Abad.
The intensity of tremors in Kandzhyga village reached 2 points, and in Ara-Bel village – 2.5 points.
Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of Tokyo on August 14.