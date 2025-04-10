EN
    Earthquake hits Atyrau region

    09:46, 10 April 2025

    An earthquake hit Atyrau region on April 10. The epicenter of the quake was 120 kilometers southeast of Kulsary town, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    According to operational data of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center, the quake occurred on April 10 at 01:40 am Astana time, 120 kilometers to the southeast of Kulsary town.

    The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.95° north latitude, 54.28° east longitude. Mb magnitude is 4.3 and energy class is 9.1.

    On March 31, an earthquake measuring 4.1 jolted the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

     

     

    Earthquake Incidents Kazakhstan Atyrau region Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
