Earthquake hits Atyrau region

According to operational data of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center, the quake occurred on April 10 at 01:40 am Astana time, 120 kilometers to the southeast of Kulsary town.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.95° north latitude, 54.28° east longitude. Mb magnitude is 4.3 and energy class is 9.1.

On March 31, an earthquake measuring 4.1 jolted the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.