Earthquake hits Atyrau region
09:46, 10 April 2025
An earthquake hit Atyrau region on April 10. The epicenter of the quake was 120 kilometers southeast of Kulsary town, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center, the quake occurred on April 10 at 01:40 am Astana time, 120 kilometers to the southeast of Kulsary town.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.95° north latitude, 54.28° east longitude. Mb magnitude is 4.3 and energy class is 9.1.
On March 31, an earthquake measuring 4.1 jolted the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.