    Earthquake hits 279km southwest of Almaty

    10:43, 7 June 2025

    The Seismic Stations Network of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has registered today an earthquake 279 kilometers southwest of Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The quake occurred at 08:33 am Astana time.

    The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The estimated intensity of the quake was 2 points in Almaty.

    No casualties or damages were reported.

    Earlier it was reported that an earthquake was recorded 300km northeast of Almaty

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
