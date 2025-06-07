Earthquake hits 279km southwest of Almaty
10:43, 7 June 2025
The Seismic Stations Network of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has registered today an earthquake 279 kilometers southwest of Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake occurred at 08:33 am Astana time.
The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The estimated intensity of the quake was 2 points in Almaty.
No casualties or damages were reported.
