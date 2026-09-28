Earthquake felt in Almaty, emergency alert issued

“Attention! An earthquake has occurred. Remain in an open area until further instructions are issued,” the alert read.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, the earthquake occurred at 9:38:07 am Astana time on September 28, 2026. The epicenter was located 8 km southwest of Almaty.

The estimated intensity reached 2-3 points in Kaskelen, Karasay district of Almaty region, located 18 km from the epicenter, and 2-3 points in the village of Boralday, 19 km away. An intensity of 2 points was recorded in the village of Otegen Batyr.

Almaty’s Department of Emergency Situations urged residents who notice damage to buildings or fires to report them via the hotline at 279-22-32.

Those trapped under debris were advised to remain calm and report their location to emergency services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit eastern Kashmir on Friday.