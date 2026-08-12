Earthquake felt in Almaty

According to experts, the tremors, measuring 2.0 on MPV scale, were felt in Almaty.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges residents to remember the following safety measures in the event of an earthquake:

Remain calm and do not panic; Do not use elevators or stairs during tremors; Stand away from furniture, windows, and chandeliers; Find a safe, stable shelter: If you are on an upper floor, move to a corner formed by load-bearing walls; Leave the building only after the tremors have stopped, especially if you are in a multi-story building; Turn off the water, gas, and electricity; Take your emergency kit (prepared in advance); Stay away from power lines, buildings, and trees; Be prepared for aftershocks; Help elderly people and people with disabilities;

Earlier, it was reported that the number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June had risen to 6,301.