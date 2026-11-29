"The magnitude is 6.2. The epicenter is at a depth of 189 km on land. The instrumental intensity of the seismic event in the capital of Kamchatka is three points," the official said.

According to a TASS correspondent, the nighttime quake woke up the residents of the Russian region. Despite the late hour and the blizzard, many of them left their apartments and went out for safety.

On Nov. 25, Qazinform News Agency reported that earthquakes hit China for the fifth straight day.