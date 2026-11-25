The tremors were registered at 6:19 a.m. Astana time (1:19 a.m. GMT)

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the epicenter was located at 43.59° north latitude and 85.90° east longitude.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 30.4 kilometers, with a magnitude of 4.4 and an energy class of 10.7.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's seismologists had recorded two earthquakes in China on November 24, with magnitudes of 4.0 and 4.4.