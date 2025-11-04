Early parliamentary elections expected in Serbia

The demonstrations, which have swept Belgrade and other major cities, are the largest in recent years. The elections could take place before the current parliament’s term expires in December 2027, though no official timeline has been announced.

Serbian media note that authorities plan to hold consultations with parliament and the electoral commission to discuss a possible schedule. Political analysts suggest President Aleksandar Vučić’s initiative is aimed at maintaining political control and preventing further escalation. Early voting could help the ruling party consolidate its position and address growing public dissatisfaction.

Tensions have been rising since the spring, when regular demonstrations began demanding government resignation and reforms. Among the opposition’s main demands are fair elections, equal campaigning conditions, and independent monitoring mechanisms.

Officials, however, emphasize that they are open to dialogue and view early elections as a “democratic tool to restore public trust.”

President Vučić confirmed the decision to call early elections. “Respecting the demands of the blockers, who represent a significant minority in our country, we will meet them halfway, and the elections will be held early,” he stated.

Mass protests intensified after the November 1 anniversary of the Novi Sad train station canopy collapse, which killed 16 people. On November 2, the Interior Ministry reported that “an organized group of participants in an unauthorized gathering attacked citizens attending a registered public event, throwing various objects and pyrotechnics.”

