Early parliamentary elections concluded in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, automatic voting devices have already begun transmitting voter turnout data and preliminary results from all 30 single-mandate constituencies to the Central Election Commission.

Shainazarov emphasized that information is being received promptly, and the Central Election Commission continues to process data received from polling stations both domestically and internationally.

An updated turnout and voting results report is expected to be published soon.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations to Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the successful conduct of elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan).