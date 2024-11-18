Early 2025 to feature a stunning six-planet parade in the night skies

This phenomenon occurs when multiple planets appear together in the night sky. This time, six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will be visible from Earth. The event begins around January 21, 2025, and will last until late February.

According to experts, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, while observing Neptune and Uranus will require the use of a telescope.

The optimal viewing time from the Northern Hemisphere will be just after sunset, around 8:30 p.m. local time. By midnight, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune will dip below the horizon, leaving Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus visible until just before sunrise. To enjoy the parade, observers should find a dark location away from city lights and ensure clear skies. Observers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and India are expected to have excellent visibility throughout.

For the clearest view, stargazers should plan to observe during the week of January 29, when the new moon ensures minimal light pollution. During this period, Neptune and Uranus will be easier to spot. In late February, Mercury will briefly join the lineup, turning the event into a seven-planet parade. However, spotting Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune at sunset will be challenging, as they’ll appear close to the sun.

To locate the planets, tools such as the Stellarium website, Time and Date’s Night Sky Map, or apps like Star Walk 2 can be highly useful. These resources provide detailed guidance on the position of each planet in the sky.

The overall viewing period will span from January 21 to February 21, 2025, with the week of January 29, coinciding with the new moon, offering the most favorable conditions for observing the planetary alignment.