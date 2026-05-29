EAEU member states’ leaders visit Eurasian Economic Forum exhibition
The presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, along with heads of official delegations, visited an exhibition featuring advanced technological and digital solutions, including the capabilities of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence, Alem.ai, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The leaders toured the AI museum exhibition and explored national stands presented by EAEU member states.
Kazakhstan showcased several of its flagship digital and AI-driven initiatives, including Astana Smart City, Alem GPT, Smart Data Finance, Smart Cargo+Keden, and other technology-driven projects.
To note, the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum is currently taking place in Astana under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”
Following the event, EAEU leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration on the responsible development of artificial intelligence, an initiative previously proposed by Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of digital security, education reform, and responsible governance of artificial intelligence.