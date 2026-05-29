EAEU member states’ leaders visit Eurasian Economic Forum exhibition

The leaders toured the AI museum exhibition and explored national stands presented by EAEU member states.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan showcased several of its flagship digital and AI-driven initiatives, including Astana Smart City, Alem GPT, Smart Data Finance, Smart Cargo+Keden, and other technology-driven projects.

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum is currently taking place in Astana under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the event, EAEU leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration on the responsible development of artificial intelligence, an initiative previously proposed by Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of digital security, education reform, and responsible governance of artificial intelligence.