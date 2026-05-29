EAEU GDP exceeds $3 trillion, up 16.6% since 2020

The figures were presented during the plenary session titled “Eurasian Economic Integration: Challenges and Prospects” held as part of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

According to the data presented, industrial output across the EAEU increased by 18.9% over the 2021-2025 period, reaching $1.69 trillion. Agricultural production also showed steady growth, rising by 12.4% to $167.5 billion.

Participants in the discussion highlighted the role of economic integration and cooperation in supporting growth across the Union’s member states. They noted that coordinated efforts within the EAEU continue to contribute to expanding production, strengthening economic ties, and creating new opportunities for development.

The session brought together representatives of government agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, research institutions, and the business community to discuss the current state of Eurasian integration and future economic challenges facing the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that experts discussed prospects for Eurasian integration at the 5th Business and Economic Forum. The session brought together representatives of government agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, international organizations, research institutions, and experts from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).