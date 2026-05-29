EAEU emerges as global center of economic attraction - Daniyar Imanaliyev

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has demonstrated its ability to adapt to shifts in the global economy and remains one of the key centers of economic attraction internationally, Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Daniyar Imanaliyev said at the plenary session “Eurasian Economic Integration: Challenges and Prospects.”

Speaking at the forum, Imanaliyev noted that the Union has managed to maintain strong levels of mutual trade among its member states, strengthen industrial cooperation, and launch financing mechanisms aimed at supporting joint manufacturing projects.

According to him, these achievements confirm the practical value of Eurasian integration at a time when the global economy continues to face uncertainty and structural change.

“The EAEU has proven itself to be an effective mechanism for addressing key challenges facing our states, businesses, and citizens,” Imanaliyev said.

He stressed that the next stage of development should focus on enhancing the technological competitiveness of the Union’s member countries. Among the priorities he outlined were digital transformation, the wider adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, and the introduction of advanced automation and robotics solutions across industries.

Imanaliyev also emphasized the importance of ensuring that integration processes continue to support economic growth and improve opportunities for businesses operating within the common market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that experts discussed prospects for Eurasian integration at the 5th Business and Economic Forum. The session brought together representatives of government agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, international organizations, research institutions, and experts from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).