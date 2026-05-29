EAEU e-commerce reaches $110 billion as national currency settlements hit 93%

The figures were presented during the plenary session “Eurasian Economic Integration: Challenges and Prospects” held as part of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

According to materials presented at the session, nearly 90 million consumers across EAEU member states now make purchases through online marketplaces and digital platforms.

Particular attention was paid to issues of digital and financial integration. The development of e-commerce, the modernization of digital infrastructure, and the expansion of national currency use in mutual settlements were identified among the key priorities.

Measures aimed at strengthening financial cooperation among EAEU member states were also reviewed. In addition, further steps to improve interaction mechanisms within the Union’s financial markets were considered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) had grown by 16.6% since 2020, reaching $3.02 trillion in 2025.