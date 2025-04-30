EAD recovers over 2,000 tonnes of bottles since launch of Bottle Return Scheme

The scheme, part of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic policy, empowered residents to adopt responsible waste disposal habits.

The agency has collaborated with several partners from the retail industry, waste operators and cleantech providers, and with Sparklo, deployed more than 100 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats, across Abu Dhabi, with retail outlets of ADNOC, Lulu and Carrefour, offering convenient return access points for plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

The 23 million recyclables collected in 2024 alone, included more than 544,000kg of plastic and 18,000kg of aluminium. The cumulative impact of this initiative has prevented more than 3.5 million kg of CO₂ emissions, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious goal of a 22 per cent carbon emissions reduction by 2027. In a single-day milestone, one Sparklomat processed more than 8,500 items, setting a record for individual unit performance.

Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policy Sector at EAD, said, “We seek to integrate sustainability practices into daily life in the emirate. The EAD-led Bottle Return Scheme, held in collaboration with private sector organisations, including Sparklo, embodies the importance of partnerships, technology, and community engagement in creating a sustainable environmental impact.

"This initiative, with its objectives represents a strategic investment that consolidates the concept of environmental responsibility. By supporting the principles of the circular economy, we seek to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the global transformation towards building a sustainable future.”

Maxim Kaplevich, Founder and CEO of Sparklo, said: “The partnership with EAD exemplifies the success of government-private sector collaboration. With EAD’s unwavering support, we have expanded the RVM network, contributing directly to Abu Dhabi’s sustainability agenda. The results speak for themselves – when recycling is made simple and engaging, communities embrace the change, reinforcing the role of practical solutions in environmental progress.”

As EAD and Sparklo continue to scale the initiative, efforts will focus on expanding the RVM network and deepening community engagement, further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable innovation.

