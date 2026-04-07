Each third sports complex built in Kazakhstan in villages

Currently, sports infrastructure coverage in the country reaches 59.6% per 1,000 people. It is targeted to hit 65% by 2029 as part of the 2023–2029 Physical Culture and Sports Development Concept.

Notably, utmost attention is paid to the construction in rural areas. Of 90 new facilities built in 2024, 61 were in villages and 29 in cities; of 147 facilities, 107 were rural and 40 urban in 2025.

Fitness and wellness complexes, indoor football arenas, swimming pools, wrestling, boxing, and gymnastics halls and outdoor sports grounds and workout zones are built annually throughout Kazakhstan.

Among the major projects are a sports complex stretching over 6,000+ sq. m in Zerenda, Akmola region, a multifunctional complex in Bayanaul, Pavlodar region, and a stadium in Kyzylorda.

121 new facilities will be commissioned in 2026 through national and local budgets, public-private partnerships, and off-budget investments.

Besides, 86 major projects will be constructed under the 2026-2028 roadmap through off-budget sources.

Noteworthy, inclusive sports facilities to open across Kazakhstan.